Ligue 1: Falcao on target as Monaco and Nimes draw 1-1

Radamel Falcao shoots at goal. (REUTERS) Radamel Falcao shoots at goal. (REUTERS)

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao scored from long range but also missed a string of chances as Monaco’s poor start in Ligue 1 continued with a 1-1 home draw against Nimes on Friday. The result left Monaco, last season’s French league runners-up, in 12th place on six points from as many games, while Nimes are seventh with eight points after an entertaining clash in the principality.

Centre-back Anthony Briancon fired the visitors into a 19th-minute lead with a powerful header from six metres after Antonin Bobichon whipped in an inch-perfect free kick from the right. Falcao equalised with a trademark goal eight minutes later, rifling a deflected low shot into the bottom right corner of the net from 25 metres after picking up a loose ball and side-stepping his marker.

He saw a downward header palmed away by Nimes keeper Paul Bernardoni in the closing stages of the first half and hit the underside of the bar from close range in the 53rd minute as Monaco piled the pressure. Briancon came close to scoring a second with a spectacular header at the other end before Nimes were forced to hang on in the closing stages, with Monaco missing several chances to grab a late winner.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App