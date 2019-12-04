Ligue 1: Dimitri Payet helps Marseille close gap on PSG, Lyon downed by Lille

Dimitri Payet celebrates his goal. (Source: Twitter/@OM_English) Dimitri Payet celebrates his goal. (Source: Twitter/@OM_English)

Olympique de Marseille’s Dimitri Payet converted a penalty and set up another goal in a 2-0 win at Angers that took them within two points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

Morgan Sanson’s strike and Payet’s spot kick put second-placed OM on 31 points from 16 games, with PSG having two games in hand. Angers, who suffered a second straight defeat, slipped to fifth on 24 points.

１００ ＧＯＡＬＳ@dimpayet17 just hit the century mark as an Olympien. History in the making ⚪️🔵 credit: @yulius_wisnu #SCOOM pic.twitter.com/AQsJj44z4q — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) December 3, 2019

“We surrendered the ball to them and waited for them to make mistakes. It worked,” said Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas. “We wanted to stay compact, leave them no space and hit them on the break.”

The visitors went ahead in the 17th minute when Sanson fired past Ludovic Butelle with an angled shot after collecting a Payet free kick. Payet then doubled the lead four minutes before the interval, converting a penalty after Hiroki Sakai had been brought down by Romain Thomas.

Sakai, however, suffered a shoulder injury in the incident and was replaced by Maxime Lopez at halftime.

Girondins de Bordeaux moved up to third on 26 points after a Josh Maja hat-trick and an Otavio double inspired them to a 6-0 demolition of visiting Nimes. Maja netted his three within the first 53 minutes before Nicolas De Preville and Otavio added further goals in the second half.

The match, however, was interrupted for 25 minutes by referee Clement Turpin after dozens of fans left the stands and gathered by the edge of the pitch.

Olympique Lyonnais are still struggling for consistency as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Lille, who climbed up to fourth on 25 points thanks to forward Jonathan Ikone’s second-half strike. France international Ikone netted with a low shot from Victor Osimhen’s pass to secure victory for Lille and leave Lyon in eighth place on 22 points.

Stade Brestois’s Cristian Battocchio also netted a treble as they crushed Racing Strasbourg 5-0.

