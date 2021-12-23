Ligue 1: Mauro Icardi salvages a point for 10-man PSG at Lorient

December 23, 2021 10:02:11 am
Mauro Icardi’s stoppage-time strike helped 10-man Paris St Germain salvage a fortunate 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient in a dismal performance by the Ligue 1 leaders on Wednesday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who had Sergio Ramos sent off, have 46 points from 19 games with Nice in second place 13 points behind after a 2-1 comeback win at home against RC Lens.
Third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have a game in hand, trail Nice on goal difference after being caught cold at the Velodrome in a 1-1 draw against Stade de Reims, Dimitri Payet salvaging a point with a penalty eight minutes into injury time.
Stade Rennais are fourth on 31 points after a 2-1 defeat at Monaco.
Elsewhere, Montpellier consolidated their fifth place with a convincing 4-1 home victory against mid-table Angers and champions Lille moved up to eighth when Jonathan David’s late goal gave them a 3-2 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux.
The game between Clermont and Racing Strasbourg was postponed because of foggy conditions.
