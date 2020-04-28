France’s Ligue 1 season cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been cancelled. (Source: Reuters) Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been cancelled. (Source: Reuters)

The Ligue 1 season will not restart due to the coronavirus pandemic and football will not resume until September. The announcement was made by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday who confirmed that no sporting events will take place in the country.

Philippe made the announcement while unveiling France’s plans to exit confinement. “Big sporting events will not be able to take place before September,” Philippe said. “The 2019-20 season, notably for football, will not be able to resume,” he was quoted by ESPN FC as saying.

It is not yet known whether Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) will choose to abandon the season with no promotion or relegation and no champions.

More to follow…

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd