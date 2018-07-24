English football club makes bizarre appeal to fans

Leyton Orient have made an odd request to their fans. Leyton Orient have made an odd request to their fans.

Leyton Orient, an English football club who ply their trade in the fifth division, have made a curious request to their fans. In a statement, the club based in London have asked for a fan to volunteer to walk their male dog outside the Brisbane Road stadium following weeks of fox spottings.

The frequency has increased such that National League Orient’s Brisbane Road pitch is under threat of wear. Keeping that into consideration, the club appealed to fans who can walk their dog around the ground during mornings and late afternoons.

In the statement, the club said, “A strange one we know, the Club are looking for a local O’s supporter who is able to walk their male dog around the O’s pitch during mornings and late afternoons this week at The Breyer Group Stadium.”

“The Club have been having issues with foxes entering the playing surface at night (quite literally the one time we don’t want a fox in the box) and it is thought a dog’s presence will help prevent further pitch invasions at The Breyer Group Stadium.”

As per the statement, interested candidates can apply to the club’s marketing department – and very advanced dogs can put their names forward themselves!

