Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Lewis Hamilton may join Jim Ratcliffe bid to buy Manchester United

Last year, United had said it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League club.

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton may join Britain's richest man and current Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe's bid in order to buy Manchester United.
Lewis Hamilton may join Jim Ratcliffe bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton may join Britain’s richest man and current Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe’s bid in order to buy Manchester United, as per the Mirror. The 38-yea-old, along with tennis star Serena Williams had also launched a bid for Chelsea after Roman Abramovich decided to sell the club last summer.

In August, Ratcliffe had expressed interest in buying United, Reuters had reported. At the time, Elon Musk had also joked about planning to buy the club.

Last year, United had said it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League club.

The Glazer family was said to be working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, the club said in a statement. Manchester United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team have gone five years without winning a trophy. The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017.

“As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives,” Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, said in the statement.

In November last year, the Daily Star reported that Apple were also interested in buying Manchester United.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 00:39 IST
