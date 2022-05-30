Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski said on Monday his story with Bayern Munich was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.

“One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation,” Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.

“I realize a transfer will be the best solution for both sides.”

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club’s boss that he wanted to leave, confirming reports the Bundesliga’s second-highest all-time scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.

The 33-year-old joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the Bundesliga every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020.