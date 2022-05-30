Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over

May 30, 2022 7:38:38 pm
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski said on Monday his story with Bayern Munich was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.
“One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation,” Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.
“I realize a transfer will be the best solution for both sides.”
Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern
“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. pic.twitter.com/ieO3q0tEBO
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022
Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club’s boss that he wanted to leave, confirming reports the Bundesliga’s second-highest all-time scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.
The 33-year-old joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the Bundesliga every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020.
