Why Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona might open doors for Ronaldo at Bayern

After months of speculation and wait, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is finally set to join Barcelona. Reports have emerged that Bayern have both agreed on the final offer placed by the La Liga club. The 33-year old has been interested in joining Barca for some time now but the German champions had been adamant on keeping their premium striker till his contract expired in 2023.

Lewandowski will sign a three-year deal, and it is believed that he could ink a four-year contract with Barça once it’s all said and done. The Poland international will be in the Catalan capital this weekend for medical tests and the contract signing, and will travel with the squad for the United States tour next week.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday – he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in seven seasons for Bayern, and despite his age remains arguably the sport’s greatest marksman. He was Xavi Hernández’s number one target for the summer transfer window, and Barça’s squad continues to get stronger and stronger ahead of next season.

Owing to this transfer, Bayern may now opt for bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward and five-time Ballon D’or winner is on the lookout to move away from Old Trafford to search for a Champions League playing club and it is suggested that the German champions may exercise the move to fill in their line of attack in the absence of Lewandowski.

Ronaldo had recently rejected an offer from a Saudi Arabian club for a whooping €275 million in wages over a two-year period. The 37-year old who had moved to United last year after more than a decade away from the club is understood to have kept playing in Europe’s premier club competition as his priority. Bayern, who recently added Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to their squad, can bring in another Premier League forward in form of Cristiano Ronaldo.