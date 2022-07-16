scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Why Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona might open doors for Ronaldo at Bayern

Lewandowski is understood to have signed a three-four year deal with the La Liga club, both parties have been interested on the move for some time now.

By: Sports Desk |
July 16, 2022 10:29:13 am
With Bayern parting ways with Robert Lewandowski, the German club may go for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has prioritised playing Champions League over his stay at United. (Photo: AP/Reuters)

After months of speculation and wait, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is finally set to join Barcelona. Reports have emerged that Bayern have both agreed on the final offer placed by the La Liga club. The 33-year old has been interested in joining Barca for some time now but the German champions had been adamant on keeping their premium striker till his contract expired in 2023.

Lewandowski will sign a three-year deal, and it is believed that he could ink a four-year contract with Barça once it’s all said and done. The Poland international will be in the Catalan capital this weekend for medical tests and the contract signing, and will travel with the squad for the United States tour next week.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in seven seasons for Bayern, and despite his age remains arguably the sport’s greatest marksman. He was Xavi Hernández’s number one target for the summer transfer window, and Barça’s squad continues to get stronger and stronger ahead of next season.

Owing to this transfer, Bayern may now opt for bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward and five-time Ballon D’or winner is on the lookout to move away from Old Trafford to search for a Champions League playing club and it is suggested that the German champions may exercise the move to fill in their line of attack in the absence of Lewandowski.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader

Ronaldo had recently rejected an offer from a Saudi Arabian club for a whooping €275 million in wages over a two-year period. The 37-year old who had moved to United last year after more than a decade away from the club is understood to have kept playing in Europe’s premier club competition as his priority. Bayern, who recently added Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to their squad, can bring in another Premier League forward in form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 16: Latest News