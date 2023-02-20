While You Were Asleep: Lewandowski scores for Barcelona, Reus stars for Dortmund, Di Maria shines in Juventus’ win

Robert Lewandowski scored his 15th league goal of the season as Barcelona opened their eight-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona defeated Cadiz 2-0 on Sunday.

Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski scored late in the first half to give Barcelona its seventh straight league win.

When Sergi Roberto scores, Spotify Camp Nou roars. pic.twitter.com/KOqImeuHTP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2023

Roberto opened the scoring in the 43rd with a shot from the middle of the area after Lewandowski’s header off a cross by Ferran Torres was cleared by a defender on the goal line.

Lewandowski added to the lead before halftime with a low shot from just inside the area for his league-leading 15th goal – and first overall after three scoreless matches in all competitions.

It was the 17th clean sheet for Barcelona in the league this season.

“We played well in the first half,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “There was a bit of a letdown in the second, but it was expected. We have been playing a lot, the team is tired.”

Dortmund move level with Bayern

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored to help his team join Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Reus effectively sealed the result with a brilliant free kick in the 76th minute, before Jamie Bynoe-Gittens set up Julian Brandt for Dortmund’s fourth goal in the 90th.

It was Dortmund’s eighth win from eight games across all competitions in 2023 and it lifted Edin Terzić’s side above Union and into second place on goal difference from Bayern, which slumped to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin missed the chance to capitalize on Bayern’s defeat and take over as leader earlier Sunday after being held 0-0 by last-place Schalke.

Juventus stay afloat

Juventus moved into the final European qualifying spot with a 2-0 win at Spezia.

Clinical finishes from Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria in each half-handed Juventus its third straight league win without conceding a goal.

The visitors took the lead in the 32nd minute after a cross by Filip Kostic found Kean who beat Spezia substitute goalkeeper Federico Marchetti from inside the box with his first touch.

Substitute Di Maria sealed the win for Juve in the 66th with a low shot from a distance that sailed into the bottom corner.

Meanwhile, Ciro Immobile appears to be returning to form just in time for Lazio. Immobile scored two goals in nine second-half minutes to spoil Paulo Sousa’s first match in charge of Salernitana.

AS Roma defeated Verona 1-0. Ola Solbakken scored his first goal for Roma on his first start for the team.