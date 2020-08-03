Let’s go for my third: Cristiano Ronaldo puts transfer rumours to rest

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A (Source: Reuters) Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been part of Juventus’ two successive winning seasons in Serie A, put transfer rumours to rest when he shared a celebrating photo with the trophy and his team with the caption, ‘Let’s go for my third.’

Ronaldo joined the Italian side in a shock move two years back from Real Madrid and the 35-year old has defied age to showcase a strong form in the twilight years of his career. The former Manchester United star scored 21 Serie A goals in 2018-19, and finished this season by adding another ten to the tally as Juventus claimed a ninth successive title this season.

The Portuguese star shared his intentions of being a part of their tenth consecutive title next year. Celebrating the title, Ronaldo said, “Happy to win the last two of the nine consecutive Serie A titles for Juventus! It seems easy but it isn’t! Year after year with talent, dedication and hard work you can achieve your goals and be better than before! Let’s go for my third.”

The Old Lady could yet end a long 24-year wait for Champions League success this season as well. The two-time European champions take on Lyon in the Round of 16 second leg 1-0 down.

