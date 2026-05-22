Messi's impact on American football popular culture was sanctified when the GOAT had his own pasture path dedicated to him. (AP Photo/X)

Residents of Berkeley Heights, a suburb in Union County, New Jersey, voted in the naming of a street to ‘Leo Messi Way,’ ahead of the upcoming World Cup to honour the legend who finally won the World Cup in 2022, and has been camped in Miami since.

Argentina announced a jumbo longlist of 55 probables to keep his name in circulation for this edition, creating nice little suspense.

Meanwhile, Messi’s impact on American football popular culture was sanctified when the GOAT had his own pasture path dedicated to him, reported Goal.com.

Berkeley Heights has a population of just over 13,000 across 4000 households and decided to annoint one paved section of Sherman Avenue the Messi Way, after the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.