Residents of Berkeley Heights, a suburb in Union County, New Jersey, voted in the naming of a street to ‘Leo Messi Way,’ ahead of the upcoming World Cup to honour the legend who finally won the World Cup in 2022, and has been camped in Miami since.
Argentina announced a jumbo longlist of 55 probables to keep his name in circulation for this edition, creating nice little suspense.
Meanwhile, Messi’s impact on American football popular culture was sanctified when the GOAT had his own pasture path dedicated to him, reported Goal.com.
Berkeley Heights has a population of just over 13,000 across 4000 households and decided to annoint one paved section of Sherman Avenue the Messi Way, after the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
The initiative was brainchild of the BH FIFA World Cup 26 Task Force which is a local administration group, Goal.com reported, that was specifically established for “the promotion of community events and building up excitement ahead of the biggest football tournament in the world.”
Sherman street wasn’t randomly picked.
‘Leo Messi Way’ runs right next to Patria Station Cafe, a legacy establishment that has become a assembling space and spiritual home for Argentine football fans of the region.
Founded by Argentine dancer Carolina Zokalski it is the meeting point for crowds of Albiceleste community and football fanatics. It’s grey facade is nicely offset by bright yellow umbrella canopies, and the coffee is famous alongside alfajores (soft cookies mushed with dulce de leche), pies, empanadas and omelettes.
The street is lined by murals by Argentine artists.
Back in 2022 soon after the win at Qatar, Tapinto.net, a community newsletter quoted owner Carolina Zokalski,as saying, “It brings pride to celebrate Argentina’s victory,” said Zokalski, as she explained the importance of soccer in Argentinian culture, as a foil to the poverty with many struggling to put food on their tables.
Zokalski had told tapinto that the victory was especially celebrated due to the fact it came after the 2020 passing of Diego Maradona. “We had an advantage, we played with an extra player,” said Zokalski, who reckoned it was the foot of the dead God of football. Back in 2022, the café extended their seating for the viewing watch parties of the big game with a tent that seated about 100 soccer fans in addition to the indoor seating.
In 2026, they have a street named after the living deity of Argentine football who left the grime and grit of European football seeking a relaxed run in MLS.
Argentina will face Austria, Jordan and Algeria, with whom they are placed in Group J. Their campaign opener will be against Algeria at Kansas City on June 16.