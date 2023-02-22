Leo Messi to Rafael Nadal: ‘A great man like you leaves me speechless’

After Tennis great Rafeal Nadal called him ‘the best in the world’ and that he deserves to win the ‘best athlete’ award of the year, the Argentine 10 responded in no time.

Messi took to Instagram to thank and praise the Spanish Tennis star for his words and the rest of the tornados. Reposting Nadal’s story, the 36-year-old wrote on his Instagram,”That an athlete as great as you tells me that leaves me speechless . Thank you very much @rafaelnadal, you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the field. You are a winner.”

Lionel Messi on IG after Rafael Nadal said he deserved to win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award. A Humble Man on and off the pitch, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/UiA97PDntg — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) February 21, 2023

Then, true to his style and without overshadowing the others, he praised the other nominated athletes too: “We still have a lot of competition there, huh? They all deserve the @laureussport this year, really!!!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal had backed Lionel Messi to win the Laureus World Sports Awards. Nadal, on his Instagram story, had posted: “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.”

Rafa Nadal on IG 📲🎾🇪🇸 “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/UyIvI2enQK — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) February 20, 2023

In 2021, Messi lauded Nadal when he won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award back in 2021.

“I would like to say that you are an example for everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years,” Messi said in a video message.

Previously, Nadal had said that he was supporting Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup and how he was in tears after watching Messi lifting the World Cup.

In addition Messi and Rafael Nadal, Dutch pilot Max Verstappen, Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis, and American basketball player Stephen Curry are also nominated for the prestigious award.