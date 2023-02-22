scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Leo Messi to Rafael Nadal: ‘A great man like you leaves me speechless’

Previously, Nadal had said that he was supporting Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup and how he was in tears after watching Messi lifting the World Cup.

Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal,Lionel Messi replies to Rafael Nadal, who praised him and chose him as the best athlete of 2022. (Twitter)

After Tennis great Rafeal Nadal called him ‘the best in the world’ and that he deserves to win the ‘best athlete’ award of the year, the Argentine 10 responded in no time.

Messi took to Instagram to thank and praise the Spanish Tennis star for his words and the rest of the tornados. Reposting Nadal’s story, the 36-year-old wrote on his Instagram,”That an athlete as great as you tells me that leaves me speechless . Thank you very much @rafaelnadal, you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the field. You are a winner.”

Then, true to his style and without overshadowing the others, he praised the other nominated athletes too: “We still have a lot of competition there, huh? They all deserve the @laureussport this year, really!!!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal had backed Lionel Messi to win the Laureus World Sports Awards. Nadal, on his Instagram story, had posted: “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.”

In 2021, Messi lauded Nadal when he won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award back in 2021.

“I would like to say that you are an example for everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years,” Messi said in a video message.

Previously, Nadal had said that he was supporting Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup and how he was in tears after watching Messi lifting the World Cup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In addition Messi and Rafael Nadal, Dutch pilot Max Verstappen, Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis, and American basketball player Stephen Curry are also nominated for the prestigious award.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
Next Story

Masaba Gupta relishes vada pav for breakfast; should you kickstart your day with fried foods?

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close