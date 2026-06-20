Lemons for bad vibes, Gacon tests: Pochettino’s US are squeezing rivals

Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s office sits a bowl of lemons. Not for decoration. Not for nutrition. For protection.

A vibes man, he believes lemons absorb bad energy. “Of course, 100 per cent,” Pochettino said on The Overlap when Gary Neville asked if he genuinely felt that. “You need to understand nature. If you are not connecting with nature, it’s difficult. I really believe they have an effect in attracting bad energy.”

The lemons have followed him throughout his managerial career – from Tottenham to Chelsea, and now into the United States national team setup.

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For years, they have been treated as one of football’s great eccentricities. Yet they reveal something important about the man leading America’s most ambitious World Cup campaign, with six points from six after Friday’s 2-0 win over Australia.

Pochettino has always believed football is as much psychological as it is tactical.

The contrast between his methods is striking. On one hand, he talks openly about auras and emotional well-being. On the other, he is a disciple of Marcelo Bielsa, the famously demanding coach who once sent a teenage Pochettino sprinting uphill carrying a heavy sack of lemons as a crude conditioning test at Newell’s Old Boys.

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The image is almost too perfect. Before he was placing lemons in offices to absorb bad vibes, Pochettino was carrying them on his back to build resilience.

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino, center, speaks to his players during a hydration break during the World Cup Group D match against Australia in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy) United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino, center, speaks to his players during a hydration break during the World Cup Group D match against Australia in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Bielsa’s lessons

Three decades later, both the lemons and Bielsa’s lessons remain.

They are visible throughout the United States setup. Players quickly discovered that when Pochettino talks about mentality, he is not speaking metaphorically.

One of the first things they encountered was his favourite conditioning nightmare: the Gacon test.

Players are given exactly 45 seconds to sprint 150 metres, followed by a 15-second rest. On each subsequent repetition, the 45-second clock remains unchanged, but the target distance increases by 6.25 metres. It forces players to run farther and faster on progressively emptier lungs until their legs finally give in.

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It is less a fitness drill than a psychological stress test, designed to reveal who keeps going when the mind wants to stop.

That has always been central to Pochettino’s football. His Southampton teams overwhelmed opponents physically; his Tottenham side became one of Europe’s most relentless pressing machines. Running harder than the opposition is fundamental to how his teams play.

The effects are already visible at this World Cup.

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The US forced own goals against Paraguay and Australia – both came early into the game, in similar patterns. On the surface, it looks like luck. In reality, both stemmed from a highly deliberate tactical instruction.

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Pochettino demands his wide players drive aggressively to the touchline and fire low crosses into the corridor of uncertainty – the chaotic space across the face of goal.

By flooding the penalty area with hard-running midfielders, the US force retreating defenders into split-second decisions while sprinting toward their own net. In those circumstances, any touch can be fatal, as Cameron Burgess realised in the 11th minute.

Those are precisely the situations Pochettino wants. Panic is the first sign that his pressure is working. His teams are not designed to dominate possession for possession’s sake; they are designed to squeeze opponents until they implode.

Yet, his influence goes much beyond just making his team a running machine.

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Much of his early work with the USMNT has centred on reshaping the culture around the squad. To build a flatter hierarchy, Pochettino abolished the team’s formal leadership council, a structure where a select group of veterans acted as intermediaries with staff. He wanted direct, unfiltered communication across the entire roster.

At the same time, he sought to create a closer environment around camp, placing considerable emphasis on trust, communication and togetherness. One way was allowing players to have their families around the team.

Creating a supportive environment does not mean tolerating anything he believes undermines the collective.

If it meant leaving out the captain, he did not hesitate. When Christian Pulisic missed the Gold Cup but offered to play two friendlies instead, Pochettino refused and left him out.

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“If a player is toxic for a group, a team, the others wouldn’t understand us not attacking that, taking on the toxicity. We didn’t go after anything on a whim but to coexist and compete. It was a message to the group and to those who had created toxicity,” he told the Guardian recently.

In Pochettino’s mind, these ideas are connected. Teams that trust each other run harder for each other. Teams that run harder create pressure. Pressure creates mistakes. The underlying belief has remained remarkably consistent throughout his career.

Create the right environment. Build trust. Demand intensity. Remove negativity. Apply pressure. Whether through lemons on a desk or a gruelling shuttle test on a training field.