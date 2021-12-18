Leipzig slumps to loss at home, Gladbach gives win away

Bielefeld players celebrate scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Leipzig’s hopes of a fresh start under a new coach are fading after losing at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa scored the visitors’ second goal in the 75th minute, not long after Fabian Klos was sent off for a bad challenge on Leipzig defender Willi Orban.

Janni Serra put Bielefeld in front from a rebound in the 57th, and Leipzig was unable to make its undoubted attacking prowess count, with André Silva, Angeliño, Christopher Nkunku and Benjamin Henrichs all missing chances.

It was the first loss in three games for new Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco, who took over this month after the club dismissed Jesse Marsch. Tedesco started with a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, then a draw at Augsburg before the loss to Bielefeld in the last round before the winter break.

It leaves Leipzig ninth, far from the Champions League qualification places.

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma scored in injury time to deny Gladbach its first win after a run of four defeats. Breel Embolo had the visitors on their way to victory, but they failed to stop Akpoguma equalizing in the 91st for 1-1.

A brilliant early goal from Max Kruse was enough for Union Berlin to finish the year on a high after winning at Bochum 1-0. Kruse got married on Thursday but showed no ill effects from the honeymoon in the 16th minute when he met Grischa Prömel’s layoff with a half volley inside the top left corner.

Union climbed to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, which defeated Mainz 1-0 in their derby thanks to a goal from Jesper Lindström.

Last-placed Greuther Fürth held Augsburg to 0-0.

Hertha Berlin hosted Borussia Dortmund in the late game.