Leipzig, Hamburg through to German Cup semifinals

Leipzig reached the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time after a last-gasp penalty deep into extra time secured a 2-1 win at Bundesliga rival Augsburg on Tuesday.

Advertising

Marcel Halstenberg converted the penalty after Michael Gregoritsch was penalized for a handball in the 120th minute. Timo Werner’s second-half strike looked like it would send Leipzig through, but Alfred Finnbogason equalized in the fourth minute of injury time to send the game to extra time.

Hamburger SV also reached the semifinals after two goals from forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga secured a 2-0 win over second-division rival Paderborn in a game that rekindled memories of a manipulation scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer.

Hoyzer officiated the sides’ previous German Cup meeting, a first-round game in August 2004, when he awarded two questionable penalties and sent off Hamburg’s Emile Mpenza to help Paderborn, then in the third division, upset the Bundesliga heavyweight 4-2.

Advertising

Hoyzer, who also manipulated matches in the second division at the time, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison, and released after 14 months. Hamburg received compensation of 2 million euros from the German soccer federation. A replay was not possible as the tournament had progressed.

Bayern Munich hosts second-division Heidenheim on Wednesday, with Schalke meeting Werder Bremen in the last quarterfinal.