scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

Leicester rally for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

Jonny Evans' 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse's penalty opener for the battling hosts on Friday.

By: AP |
May 1, 2021 9:55:00 am
Premier League - Southampton v Leicester CityPremier League - Southampton v Leicester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 30, 2021 Southampton's Takumi Minamino is shown a yellow card by referee Robert Jones Pool via REUTERS

Leicester’s bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League.

Jonny Evans’ 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts on Friday.

Saints played for 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Brendan Rodgers’ team was unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moved the Foxes eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race for European football.

A dogged Southampton extended its distance from the relegation zone to 10 points.

Leicester, which defeated its hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal less than a fortnight ago, was back at St Mary’s for the first time since record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019.

Southampton was seeking a measure of revenge for those painful recent losses but was without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week’s loss at Tottenham.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Prithvi Shaw
DC vs KKR in pics: Prithvi Shaw takes Capitals to 7-wicket win over Knight Riders
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 01: Latest News

x