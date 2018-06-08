Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Leicester City sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion

Leicester completed the signing of Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Jonny Evans was available at a reduced price after having a release clause in his contract triggered by West Brom's relegation to English football's second tier.
The 2015-16 English Premier League champion paid 3.5 million pounds ($4.7 million) to acquire Evans on a three-year deal.

Evans was available at a reduced price after having a release clause in his contract triggered by West Brom’s relegation to English football’s second tier.

The centre back started his career at Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles in nine seasons before joining the Baggies in 2015.

Evans is Leicester manager Claude Puel’s second major signing of the offseason after Portugal full back Ricardo Pereira joined from Porto for a reported 22 million euros ($26 million) in May.

