Legendary Ajax football coach Kovacs revealed as communist secret police informant

Reports indicate Kovacs was valued for his extensive contacts within athletic circles, particularly for monitoring athletes seeking to travel abroad. (Ajax football club)

Stefan Kovacs, the celebrated coach who led Ajax Amsterdam to back-to-back European Cup victories in the 1970s, served as an informant for Romania’s communist secret police for eight years, newly uncovered documents reveal.

An investigation by Romanian sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor discovered a 31-page file at the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) showing Kovacs worked as an agent from 1955 to 1963 under the code name “Vasile Munteanu.”

The file, numbered 5858 in the Cluj Region registry, contains Kovacs’ signed commitment dated October 28, 1955, when he was 35 and working as a football coach in Cluj. In the document, he pledged to report on activities deemed hostile to the Romanian People’s Republic and agreed to carry out tasks assigned by security organs.