scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Leg injury sidelines Tottenham forward Son through January

Son had a scan after feeling “a bit of pain in his muscle” the morning after Tottenham's 2-0 loss to Chelsea in a League Cup match on Wednesday, Conte said.

By: AP |
January 7, 2022 11:07:10 pm
The South Korea international leads the team with eight Premier League goals this season with sixth-place Tottenham challenging for a Champions League spot. (File)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will likely be sidelined until the end of the month because of a leg injury, manager Antonio Conte said Friday.

The South Korea international leads the team with eight Premier League goals this season with sixth-place Tottenham challenging for a Champions League spot.

Son had a scan after feeling “a bit of pain in his muscle” the morning after Tottenham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in a League Cup match on Wednesday, Conte said.

In Premium |Ravi Shastri: ‘The last thing a coach wants is, he says something and player sulks like a cry-baby’

The manager said Son won’t train before the international window in the last week of January.

Tottenham hosts third-tier Morecambe on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup. That’s followed by the second leg of the League Cup semifinal against Chelsea next week.

Conte’s team then plays three Premier League games — Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea — before the international break.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Son’s absence could increase pressure on Tottenham to bolster its squad in the current transfer window.

“We have two ways to improve the situation, no? One is to improve the players that we have in our squad. Another opportunity could be to improve the quality of the squad but as you know very well, January is not easy for anyone,” said Conte, who was hired in early November.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 07: Latest News