scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Leeds v Arsenal suspended for 38 minutes due to power cut

The power cut caused issues with the referees' communications systems, leaving them unable to talk to the VAR.

ARS LEEThe match resumed, with a little over a minute on the clock, after power was restored and the referee confirmed both VAR and goal line technology were up and running. (Twitter/Leeds United)

Sunday’s Premier League match between Leeds United and table toppers Arsenal was suspended shortly after kickoff due to a power cut at Elland Road, with the match resuming after a 38-minute delay.

The power cut caused issues with the referees’ communications systems, leaving them unable to talk to the VAR.

With no solution to the problem after 10 minutes, the referee spoke to both managers and asked the teams to return to the dressing room amid boos from the fans at the stadium.

The match resumed, with a little over a minute on the clock, after power was restored and the referee confirmed both VAR and goal line technology were up and running.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 07:28:18 pm
Next Story

When Abhishek Bachchan regretted becoming an actor, told dad Amitabh Bachchan he made a mistake: ‘I was thrown out of movies…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 16: Latest News