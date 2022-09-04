scorecardresearch
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch slams VAR calls in Brentford loss

Marsch was shown a red card for arguing with the officials. The American later accused them of double standards.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is sent off by referee Robert Jones. (Reuters)

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch accused Premier League officials of a “lack of respect” after Leeds were denied a penalty and the video assistant referee (VAR) did not ask the on-field referee to review the incident in Saturday’s 5-2 defeat by Brentford.

Brentford went up 1-0 after being given a penalty following a long VAR check, but Marsch was left fuming as Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the box when they were down 3-1 and the review system did not intervene.

“I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the league or with referees to help understand how some decisions get made,” Marsch said.

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty.

“And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect. That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit, in the end to me, is a lack of respect.”

On a day of controversial decisions, West Ham United boss David Moyes called the VAR’s move to rule out an equaliser in their 2-1 loss at Chelsea “ridiculously bad”.

Newcastle United also felt aggrieved as they had a goal chalked off following a VAR decision in a 0-0 home stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said players and managers had been let down on a “terrible day”, while ex-Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis said human error was still a factor.

“It’s not VAR – let me get this correct – VAR just records the TV footage. It’s the people who are running VAR,” Pulis told the BBC.

“It’s those human beings who are making the decisions. It’s the referees stuck in that office, wherever they are, making the decisions.”

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:36:23 pm
