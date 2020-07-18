Leeds United return to English Premier League after 16-year exile

Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road. (AP) Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road. (AP)

Leeds United’s 16-year exile from the English Premier League is over.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion from the second-tier Championship with two games to spare on Friday after West Bromwich lost to Huddersfield 2-1.

Leeds United promoted – the scene at Elland Road #lufc pic.twitter.com/8DeERWLRLH — Joe Cooper (@newscooperYEP) July 17, 2020

Elland Road as Leeds United are celebrating promotion. Spot the squad at the window celebrating with fans outside. #LUFC #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/q3JAv7zu9T — Capital Yorks News (@CapitalYORKNews) July 17, 2020

It comes a year after a late collapse saw the northern English team drop to third place and have to go through the playoffs where it was beaten.

Seen as a sleeping giant of English soccer, Leeds won the last of its three English league titles in 1992, and was a Champions League semifinalist in 2001.

A financial implosion led to the team being relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

In 2018, the 49ers Enterprises investment affiliate of the San Francisco NFL team took a minority ownership stake in the club, which is majority owned by Andrea Radrizzani.

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa are the same as each other. Despite any the flaws and idiosyncrasies, when it’s good it’s exquisite. And you wouldn’t swap it for anything. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 17, 2020

West Brom remains a point ahead of Brentford, which can move into the second automatic promotion place with a win at Stoke on Saturday in its penultimate game.

