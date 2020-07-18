scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19

Leeds United return to English Premier League after 16-year exile

Leeds United won the last of its three English league titles in 1992, and was a Champions League semifinalist in 2001.

By: AP | Published: July 18, 2020 1:18:01 am
Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road. (AP)

Leeds United’s 16-year exile from the English Premier League is over.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion from the second-tier Championship with two games to spare on Friday after West Bromwich lost to Huddersfield 2-1.

It comes a year after a late collapse saw the northern English team drop to third place and have to go through the playoffs where it was beaten.

Seen as a sleeping giant of English soccer, Leeds won the last of its three English league titles in 1992, and was a Champions League semifinalist in 2001.

A financial implosion led to the team being relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

In 2018, the 49ers Enterprises investment affiliate of the San Francisco NFL team took a minority ownership stake in the club, which is majority owned by Andrea Radrizzani.

West Brom remains a point ahead of Brentford, which can move into the second automatic promotion place with a win at Stoke on Saturday in its penultimate game.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Madrid celebrate Spanish league title after three years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 17: Latest News