Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Leeds rally for draw as Marsch gets 1st taste of FA Cup

The American coach saw his Leeds team rally from 2-0 down against second-tier Cardiff to draw 2-2 thanks to an equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time by substitute Sonny Perkins in the third round on Sunday.

Leeds United's Sonny Perkins celebrates scores side's second goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Sunday Jan. 8, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Jesse Marsch had quite the ride in his first match in the FA Cup.

Jesse Marsch had quite the ride in his first match in the FA Cup.

Rodrigo began Leeds’ recovery by pulling a goal back in the 65th before the Spain striker had a penalty saved in the 81st after Cardiff defender Joel Bagan stopped a goal-bound shot from Junior Firpo with his outstretched hand and was shown the red card.

The 18-year-old Perkins came to Rodrigo’s rescue with a close-range goal to send the teams to a replay.

The last time they met in the famous competition was in 2002, when Leeds — the Premier League leader at the time — was stunned by a Cardiff team that was in 10th place in the third tier.

Also Sunday, Derby advanced to the fourth round by beating fellow third-tier team Barnsley 3-0, while there were wins for second-tier teams Stoke and Blackburn.

An all-second tier match between Bristol City and Swansea finished 1-1 and Walsall was denied victory against fellow fourth-tier team Stockport by conceding late in a 1-1 draw.

There were eight matches in total Sunday, headlined by Manchester City hosting Chelsea in a meeting of Premier League giants. The winner will play Arsenal if the Premier League leader beats Oxford on Monday.

Aston Villa is another Premier League team in action, hosting fourth-tier Stevenage.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 22:51 IST
