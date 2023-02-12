scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans

The Premier League echoed the condemnation.

Both clubs strongly condemned chanting from both sets of fans. (AP)
Listen to this article
Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Leeds and Manchester United condemned “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Sunday’s Premier League match at Elland Road.

The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.”

The game, which United won 2-0, was marred by some Leeds fans goading United supporters with chants about the Munich air disaster on Feb. 6, 1958. Some United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

“Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game,” Leeds and United said in a joint statement. “Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

The Premier League echoed the condemnation.

“The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency,” it said.

The Munich crash resulted in the deaths of 23 people, including eight United players.

Two Leeds fans were killed on the eve of its UEFA Cup semifinal match against Turkish team Galatasaray.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 23:54 IST
Next Story

Koshyari lowered the dignity of Governor’s post, say Shivaji descendants

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
close