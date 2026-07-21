Paredes’ red card for ugly brawl with Spain players ‘deleted’ by FIFA: Report

While FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina for their players’ various altercations against their Spanish counterparts, Leandro Paredes, who was seen in a scuffle with Spain’s Eric Garcia and Gavi, was given a red card which has since been ‘deleted’ by the sport’s governing body, according to the BBC.
“It was incorrectly reported on Fifa’s commentator information system that Paredes had been sent off by referee Slavko Vincic for pushing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. Paredes’ red card was deleted shortly afterwards and Fifa has confirmed to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action was taken at the time,” the report stated. However, the FIFA probe is still on over the ugly incidents that ensued after the final whistle where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup.
It is unclear what the provocation was but in videos floating on social media, Garcia can be seen falling on the ground in the seconds after the referee blew the final whistle. He then gets up and has heated words with Paredes who then proceeds to push Garcia away with a hand on the latter’s neck.
Additionally, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina also reportedly attempted to knock over Rodri who was running across the field to celebrate the win. Argentina coach Roberto Ayala was also seen trying to punch Dani Olmo in the face. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and other players rushed in to deescalate the situation.
🚨🥊 Full scenes after final whistle.@MickyJnr__ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZXCvAFkHwy
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026
On Monday, FIFA opened an investigation after Spain’s celebrations on beating Argentina in the World Cup final took an ugly turn when players briefly clashed on the field.
FIFA said in a statement its “disciplinary committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the (FIFA disciplinary code) with regard to the post-match incidents.” The brief statement gave no timetable for an investigation and did not name Paredes, who was not shown a red card after the game yet could face a suspension.
Spain needed extra time to win Sunday’s final 1-0 after Argentina was reduced to 10 men. Enzo Fernandez was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.
The Argentina players stood facing their fans, with their backs to the podium, when Spain’s squad lifted the trophy. It was an unusual show of disrespect to the new champions, who had given their opponents a guard of honor to collect their medals.