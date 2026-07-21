Paredes’ red card for ugly brawl with Spain players ‘deleted’ by FIFA: Report

Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

While FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina for their players’ various altercations against their Spanish counterparts, Leandro Paredes, who was seen in a scuffle with Spain’s Eric Garcia and Gavi, was given a red card which has since been ‘deleted’ by the sport’s governing body, according to the BBC.

“It was incorrectly reported on Fifa’s commentator information system that Paredes had been sent off by referee Slavko Vincic for pushing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. Paredes’ red card was deleted shortly afterwards and Fifa has confirmed to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action was taken at the time,” the report stated. However, the FIFA probe is still on over the ugly incidents that ensued after the final whistle where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup.