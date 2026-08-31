‘It’s excessive’: Argentina’s Paredes slams 10-match ban given by FIFA

Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes who was handed a 10-match ban by FIFA for his scuffle with Spanish players, termed the sanctions as ‘exaggerated’ and ‘excessive’. “It seems exaggerated. The strange thing is also that Gavi was given one, who is the one who gives me the punch in the chest… but hey, that’s it. Now we have to appeal the sanction, the people who know about these things will see if they can overturn it. For me, it’s excessive, and I think it can be reduced,’ Paredes said after a match for his club Boca Juniors in the weekend.

Last week, FIFA has handed bans to three Argentina players besides a Spain player for the ugly scenes witnessed after the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup final where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the title for the second time.