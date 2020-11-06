Lazio risk relegation from Serie A after coronavirus report violations: Report

The FIGC has initiated an investigation against Lazio for possible COVID-19 protocol violation. (File Photo)

Lazio might face the axe from Serie A as Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have initiated an investigation against the club over suspicion for violating health protocols related to COVID-19.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Biancocelesti failed to report the exact names of the players who had tested positive before their Serie A game against Torino last week to the authorities.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, and midfielder Lucas Leiva were included in the club’s squad list in their 4-3 win against Torino on November 1 even after testing positive for the virus.

Earlier, the three players weren’t included in Lazio’s UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge on October 29. As per reports, the trio’s absence is linked to coronavirus tests carried out in line with the UEFA protocol.

After featuring against Torino, the players — Immobile, Strakosha, and Leiva — missed last Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League against Zenit as, according to UEFA, they had tested positive for coronavirus.

“We performed the usual swabs last week, we hosted a visit from the Prosecutors’ Office twice and handed over all the tests. We did the tests again on Friday and Saturday, they came back negative, so they played on Sunday,” Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare said on Wednesday.

“We are at the absolute disposal of the authorities, our conscience is clear and we can only wait for the final results.”

According to Serie A protocol, a club must inform the local authorities if one or more of their players test positive for COVID-19. Now, the FIGC has opened an investigation into Lazio and if the club is found guilty, they can be fined a hefty amount or even be relegated from the championship.

As per reports, the FIGC has already carried two inspections at the team’s training centre in the past week and has also sought an explanation from the management.

