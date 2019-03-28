Lautaro Martinez injury could pave way for Mauro Icardi return at Inter

Former Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi could make his first appearance in more than a month after the club confirmed forward Lautaro Martinez will miss Sunday’s Serie A match against Lazio with a thigh injury.

Icardi has not been on the field since Feb. 9, after which he was stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations. Icardi resumed training last week after recovering from an apparent knee injury.

Inter said on Thursday that tests revealed Lautaro, who has flourished during Icardi’s absence, pulled a muscle in his right thigh during the friendly between Argentina and Morocco. It added “he will be evaluated again next week.”

Inter is third in Serie A, two points above AC Milan after winning the city derby, with Lautaro scoring what was to prove the winner in a 3-2 victory in the last match before the international break.

Lazio is sixth, eight points below Inter. The top four from Serie A qualify for next year’s Champions League.