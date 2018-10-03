Las Vegas police reopen investigation into rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo himself has dismissed the claim, calling it “fake news.” (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo himself has dismissed the claim, calling it “fake news.” (Source: AP)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has reopened a sexual assault investigation from 2009 at the request of a woman who claims that she was raped by Cristiano Ronaldo. Kathryn Mayorga recently made the details public of the alleged assault that she claims took place in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009. Ronaldo though has dismissed the claim, calling it “fake news.”

Mayorga revealed details of the assault and an alleged out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo to German newsmagazine Der Spiegle. The Juventus forward’s representative said that he would take legal action against the magazine.

The settlement involved a payment of $375,000 that was to be made by Ronaldo to Mayorga and an agreement that she would never go public with the allegations. Her lawyers are now seeking to declare this non-disclosure agreement as void.

As part of the settlement, Mayorga allegedly wrote a letter to Ronaldo that his lawyers were obliged to make sure he had read within a fortnight of the agreement. It is asserted by Mayorga’s lawyers that this commitment was never fulfilled. As part of the many documents that made up the settlement was a questionnaire that was issued for the Portuguese captain to answer. Der Spiegel claims that Ronaldo answered that “she had said ‘no’ and ‘stop’ several times.” It is unclear as to whether this was included in the final admission or not.

The police department, in response to queries from news organisations, issued a statement in which it said that it would be investigating the case and following up on information provided the victim, although it didn’t take Mayorga’s name.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd