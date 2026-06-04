Lamine Yamal to be fit in time for start of FIFA World Cup, says Spain head coach

Lamine Yamal admitted this week of being scared of missing the World Cup and said he was praying to recover in time for the start of the tournament. (AP Photo)

Spain expect their star forward Lamine Yamal to be fit in time for their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Cape Verde on June 15, head coach Luis de la Fuente has said. The 18-year-old, who is nursing an injury on his left hamstring, will not play Thursday’s warm-up magtch against Iraq but De la Fuente said that Yamal is on his way to being fully fit.

The World Cup starts on June 11, with Spain’s match against Cape Verde to be played in Atalanta four days into the tournament.

“If nothing changes, he could be ready to play on June 15,” De la Fuente said. “It doesn’t mean that for sure he will play, we’ll see. Maybe a few minutes, maybe just practice so he can improve his condition for the second match. We will have to evaluate.”