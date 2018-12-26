What happened to Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo is a warning to Barcelona, says Jordi Cruyff

Former Barcelona player Jordi Cruyff said that Real Madrid’s form after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure is a ‘warning’ to Blaugrana when it comes to Lionel Messi.

The 33-year old Portuguese star made a surprise move to Italian giants Juventus last summer after nine years with the Champions League winners. Madrid initially struggled in his absence, that also saw the exit of then coach Julen Lopetegui following a string of bad results including 5-1 defeat in El Clasico.

Speaking to Sport, Cruyff said that Barcelona will meet the same fate without the talisman player Lionel Messi, who has a contract with the club till 2021, if they are not careful. Talking about post-Messi preparation, Cruyff said, “Better not to think yet because it’s okay and keep doing it great. The day it is not will be difficult. Pray to keep playing until your legs sting. What happened to Madrid is a warning for Barca. Madrid players are still great, but in football you need that player who even losing 2-0 you think you can win. It happens with Messi.”

“It’s much more than football… it is belief,” he added.

Cruyff said that Messi holds the La Liga champions together, just like Ronaldo did for Madrid. “You analyse Madrid and you see that Cristiano was the man who holds the umbrella,” he said. “When it rains, nobody gets wet. Now, there is no umbrella.”

Messi is enjoying another good season with Barcelona, having scored 21 goals in just 20 matches in all competitions. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 12 goals and assisted seven for Juventus, who will face Atletico Madrid in Champions League knockouts and lead the Serie A table by eight points.