Valencia walk off pitch in protest after Diakhaby faces alleged racial abuse during match

Valencia players walk off the pitch in protest midway through the game (Twitter/Valencia)

Valencia abandoned their match against Cádiz in the 32nd minute of their La Liga encounter after Mouctar Diakhaby was allegedly racially abused by Juan Cala.

Le racisme n’a pas sa place dans le football. Force à toi, Mouctar Diakhaby !pic.twitter.com/S5QqsJRY1A — Ballon Rond (@ballonrondfc) April 4, 2021

The entire Valencia team, including players on the bench and support staff, walked off the field in protest.

🕦 Se reanudó el partido entre #Valencia y #Cadiz por #laliga luego de que Valencia abandonará la cancha por supuestos insultos racistas de Juan Cala (Cádiz) a Diakhaby (Valencia). pic.twitter.com/vZZdVwy6O4 — FútbolHoy (@FutbolHoyCol) April 4, 2021

When the game continued, Diakhaby was substituted, while Cala remained on the pitch. Both players were given an yellow card each.

The Valencia statement says it was Diakhaby who asked his teammates to return to the pitch. But what a statement it would have been if the team stayed away. Meanwhile the alleged abuser is able to play on unmolested. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) April 4, 2021

“We offer our complete backing to Diakhaby. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch,” Valencia said in a statement.