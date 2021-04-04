scorecardresearch
Valencia walk off pitch in protest after Diakhaby faces alleged racial abuse during match

Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby took offence to something said to him by Cadiz's Juan Cala and the entire Valencia team walked off the pitch in the 32nd minute of the match in protest.

Updated: April 4, 2021 11:24:07 pm
Valencia players walk off the pitch in protest midway through the game (Twitter/Valencia)

Valencia abandoned their match against Cádiz in the 32nd minute of their La Liga encounter after Mouctar Diakhaby was allegedly racially abused by Juan Cala.

The entire Valencia team, including players on the bench and support staff, walked off the field in protest.

When the game continued, Diakhaby was substituted, while Cala remained on the pitch. Both players were given an yellow card each.

“We offer our complete backing to Diakhaby. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch,” Valencia said in a statement.

