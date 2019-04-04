Valencia vs Real Madrid: Resurgent Valencia inflict ninth La Liga defeat on Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s harrowing campaign continued as they fell to a ninth defeat in La Liga and their first since coach Zinedine Zidane returned as they were deservedly beaten 2-1 away by a resurgent Valencia on Wednesday.

Advertising

Portugal international Goncalo Guedes fired Valencia into the lead in the 35th minute with a thumping shot from inside the area which was too powerful for Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Madrid had played well until conceding, but lost momentum after the goal and Valencia continued to threaten into the second half, finally doubling their lead with a header by defender Ezequiel Garay from a corner in the 83rd.

Karim Benzema headed in a consolation goal for Madrid in stoppage time, shortly after Zidane’s side had a penalty decision overturned after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review ruled Sergio Ramos was offside.

Advertising

Madrid are stuck in third on 57 points, 13 behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and five behind city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Valencia, who have reached the Copa del Rey final and the quarter-finals of the Europa League, have Champions League qualification in their sights after climbing up to fifth in the table on 46 points, one behind fourth-placed Getafe.

The win extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions, their longest stretch without defeat in their 100-year history.

“We know that this has been a difficult year and we are working hard to make sure we come back stronger next season and I’m sure we will,” Madrid midfielder Casemiro told reporters.

“We were in control for the first half then they scored and got more confident. We worked hard in the second half and tried to get back in the game but goals are what count. This defeat is difficult for us, we know we are not doing well but we must keep working.”

It was Zidane’s first away game since returning to the club after Santiago Solari was sacked last month, having won his first two games back against Celta Vigo and Huesca.

As he had promised ahead of the match, the Frenchman made sweeping changes from the team that had beaten Huesca, bringing back seven players including Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Navas as Isco and Gareth Bale dropped to the bench.

Madrid dominated the early stages but could not turn their possession to chances and once Valencia took the lead through Guedes they rarely looked like letting it slip.

Marcelino’s side missed a gilt-edged chance to seal victory when Kevin Gameiro attempted a backheel pass towards Carlos Soler when it would have been easier to shoot at goal.

But Argentine Garay made up for his team mate’s wastefulness by effectively sealing the points with a towering header from captain Dani Parejo’s corner.

Players futures not on the line, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane said his players were not playing for their futures at Real Madrid and leapt to the defence of struggling veteran Marcelo after his side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away to a resurgent Valencia side on Wednesday.

Real fell 13 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after their ninth league loss of the campaign — the first since Zidane’s return — and are expected to shake up their squad significantly at the end of what has been a torrid season.

The 33-times Spanish champions are 10 points clear of fourth-placed Getafe in the league and Zidane said performances in their last eight games would have no bearing on who stayed and who departed.

“This final stretch of games is no exam, we have to deal with bad moments like this but it is not going to change a thing,” Zidane told a news conference.

“We were playing against a very good Valencia side who had a lot at stake, and perhaps that was the difference.”

Brazilian Marcelo has come in for heavy criticism this season, losing his place in the side to Sergio Reguilon before being brought back in by Zidane when the Frenchman took charge for his second spell as coach in March.

The 30-year-old defender produced another shaky display against Valencia but Zidane spoke up for a player who played a key role in his trophy-laden first tenure.

“Marcelo is Marcelo and I like the way he plays,” he said.

“I think he is doing well, he is training hard and he is committed. He is not the only one who has had a difficult season.”

Real’s hopes of winning a trophy this season were extinguished last month when they went out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax Amsterdam and suffered successive defeats to Barcelona in the league and the Copa del Rey.

Zidane conceded it was difficult for the players to remain focused for the remainder of the campaign but urged them to get back on track for Saturday’s game at home to Eibar.

“We are at a very difficult moment in what has been a very difficult season, we are losing concentration and it’s tough for everyone,” Zidane added.

Advertising

“Right now all I can say is I’m right behind my players and they’re going to keep fighting until the end. A lot will be said in these next two months but we’re going to finish well and look forward to next season.”