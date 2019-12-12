MS Dhoni best footballer in Team India, but we have a Zlatan too: La Liga ambassador Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the first non-footballer brand ambassador in the history of the La Liga. (Twitter/La Liga) Rohit Sharma is the first non-footballer brand ambassador in the history of the La Liga. (Twitter/La Liga)

Rohit Sharma was on Thursday named the first-ever India brand ambassador of top Spanish football club Real Madrid. He is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have become a brand ambassador.

Speaking at the La Liga event on Thursday, Rohit Sharma said MS Dhoni is the best footballer in Team India but that the team has a Zlatan too – Ishant Sharma.

Rohit comes on board following a series of major initiatives by La Liga in India since 2017. The current ICC World No. 2, is the only batsman in the history of the game to have scored three double hundreds in the 50-overs format including a world record 264.

“I am truly delighted to be associated with La Liga. It’s encouraging to see the Spanish giant have made inroads into the Indian football ecosystem through their grassroots programme,” Rohit said.

“Personally, I see this as an interesting journey for me into the beautiful game with La Liga. I look forward eagerly to connecting with the football fans in India.”

‘Dhoni best footballer, but India team has a Zlatan too’

“The young guys who have come into the team like Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Hardik Pandya, they all follow football and they do watch all these footballers, their hairstyle and what they do with their hairstyle,” said the dashing opener on Thursday.

Asked who was his favourite player and club, Rohit said Zidane and Real Madrid. “This is not because I am associated with La Liga. I used to love Zinedine Zidane, I watched him play and that’s how I started watching football regularly and Spain obviously because of their skills, how they play football.

“Real Madrid is again because of the skill and passion, how they play and how much skills they have within the group,” he said.

He was asked who is the best footballer in Indian cricket team and Rohit said, “There are lots of them actually, we have got Zlatan Ibrahimovic in our squad as well, that’s Ishant Sharma. MS Dhoni is the number one football player.”

