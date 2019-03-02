La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico?

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Football Score Streaming: After securing a thumping 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of Copa del Rey earlier on Wednesday night, Barcelona would look to secure a second win over their arch-rivals in the same week on Saturday. A win for the Catalan side tonight will further dent Madrid’s La Liga title hopes. Barcelona are currently placed at the top of the table and are leading Real Madrid by 9 points.

Madrid, on the other hand, have not secured a single victory in their previous five matches in all competitions. However, manager Santiago Solari, speaking to media ahead of the clash said that the team has completely recovered from their Copa exit. The team was stunned 5-1 at Camp Nou Stadium in this season’s first league ‘clasico’.

When is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona is on Saturday night, March 02, 2019.

Where is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Which channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be broadcast on television in India.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will begin at 1:15 am IST on Sunday, March 03, 2019.

Where do I live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be live streamed on Facebook in India. You can also follow the LIVE UPDATES at IndianExpress.com.