Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Real 0-1 Barca at half time

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: It’s the second El Clasico in two weeks and this time, Real Madrid are fighting to keep themselves alive in the title race. The Bernabeu had witnessed its team bossing Barca for most of the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final before Luis Suarez’s goal triggered a defensive collapse of sorts from Real.

Real are looking to play catch up to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid who are two points ahead of them in the league table and cut Barca’s lead on them to a more encouraging six points.