Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Real 0-1 Barca at half time

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: Rakitic scored to put Barcelona ahead in what has thus far been a breathless affair at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming, El Clasico Live score: It’s the second El Clasico in two weeks and this time, Real Madrid are fighting to keep themselves alive in the title race. The Bernabeu had witnessed its team bossing Barca for most of the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final before Luis Suarez’s goal triggered a defensive collapse of sorts from Real.
Real are looking to play catch up to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid who are two points ahead of them in the league table and cut Barca’s lead on them to a more encouraging six points.
Live Blog
HALF TIME! All hell breaks loose
Messi caught in the face by Ramos and the Argentine goes down and stays down clutching his face. Replays show that Ramos had given him a proper club on the face as the pair competed for the ball. It really is a surprise that Ramos is still on the pitch without even a yellow to his name as he had tripped Messi in an earlier exchange. The referee asks Real to play the ball out and Ramos runs towards where Messi is lying. The pair then square up, referee comes in between them and the Barca players are then screaming in his face, surely not asking him whether he is having a good time or not. Messi is fuming as he walks back, that does not augur well for Real.
43 mins
Bale drives towards the byline on the right and puts in the cross, Pique heads it away and Carvajal sends it back and this Langlet heads it out.
38 mins
Rakitic runs in from the right and passes to Suarez who takes a shot, Courtois saves but the ball is lose inside the box and Messi rushes towards it. Reguilon also arriving and Courtois takes the ball into his control. Messi and Reguilon tumble over Courtois and the latter is in some pain.
36 mins
... oooh the ball whizes inches over Messi's near post, Courtois was beaten. The Belgian takes the goal kick quickly.
35 mins
Messi with another sensational long crossfielder to Dembele. He brings it under control and plays it square into the box where Messi was dashing in. Real avert the danger though and that results in the ball being pinged about at the edge of the box before Rakitic comes off the worse after a 50-50 with Varane. Barca get the free kick, about 25 yards away and Lionel Messi standing over it...
31 mins
Real corner that is cleared out only until Regulon who comes running from midfield and unleashes an almighty volley from almost 40 yards away. The ball is travelling almost in a straight line through the air towards goal before it takes a deflection off a Real shirt and outside for a goal kick. Reguilon just can't keep himself out of the game at the moment.
30 mins
Reguilon goes down inside the box with Busquets behind him and the Bernabeu roars for a penalty. The Real players weren't too keen though so it looks like the referee was telling the fans that it is no spot kick.
GOAL! Rakitic gives Barca the lead (26 mins)
It has been a beautiful match so far and a beautiful goal puts Barca ahead. Deft one-two between him and Sergi Roberto on the right that helps Rakitic get away from Ramos. He then chips it over Courtois and the ball rolls into the goal this time.
22 mins
Barcelona get away with this one. Vinicius makes a joke out of Pique, putting over the Spaniard as he comes sliding in on the left touchline. Vinicius moves in a channel to Bale is blocked by Bara shirts. Vinicius finds Benzema who passes it to Modric on his right. The Croat takes the shot and Pique puts his body on the line to get in the way of that. This is absolutely incredible football.
19 mins
Rakitic plays the ball to Messi who moves to the right under pressure from Casemiro, he is dispossessed momentarily but the ball is put back in his path by Suarez. Messi gets inside the box and chips it over Courtois and the ball rolls away from the far post.
15 mins
An absolutely ridiculous 60-yard pass from Messi releases Dembele. The Real defenders scramble back for the square ball that was intended of Suarez. Moments later Suarez lazers in a shot from the edge of the D with all the might he could muster, Courtois makes a sensational save to deny him.
12 mins
Kroos takes a free kick about 30 yards from goal. Bale was standing over it but he decides to join the mix in the box. The ball is delivered kicked away to the left, played back in and Varane kicks it goalward. Lenglet takes it full to his side and is completely windd by that.
10 mins
Hypnotising play by Barca as Messi passes it to Dembele on the left. Alba darts into the box on the inside on the left and Dembele plays it through for him, he squares it for Suarez but that is kicked out for a corner by Real.
9 mins
Benzema played in by Modric but he is pushed to the left, he goes for the far post any way and it misses by inches. Lively start from Real.
6 mins
Casemiro's lazy pass intercepted by Rakitic who passes it forward for Messi who charges down the left hand side, squares it for Suarez but Varane comes in between. Pretty silly there from Rakitic.
3 mins
... and Bale hits it over. Was about 25 yards away from goal but it was in Bale's range.
KICK OFF!
Luis Suarez gets us going for the night and it takes just over a minute for the first yellow card of the game to be shown. Busquets was on the receiving end when he pushed Kroos just a couple of feet outside the D almost dead centre. Bale standing over it...
Scenes from Madrid
We have been spoilt silly by all these Clasicos happening so close to each other, but hey, who's complaining? That's right. Nobody in their right minds.
Real Madrid are out for blood. They were blown away last week in their own lair despite the fact that even football layman would tell you that they were the better team for much of that match. But that was the Copa del Rey, a tournament that does not rank too highly in the list of targets that these teams get every season. La Liga, though, is very much a priority and there is no better chance for Real to serve some ice cold revenge here. If they win, they will cut the gap between them and Barca at the top to six points. If they lose though, then this will become Barcelona's title to lose.
Scenes from Madrid
We have been spoilt silly by all these Clasicos happening so close to each other, but hey, who's complaining? That's right. Nobody in their right minds.
Teams
Lucas Vazquez makes way for Bale in the Real line up and Barcelona have brought on Semedo. That's pretty much it, really. BOOM! Gareth Bale says Real, or at least their twitter handle.
Team news
GARETH BALE STARTS FOR REAL!
Real Madrid (4-1-2-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius.
Substitutes: Navas, Marcelo, Valverde, Vazquez, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos.
Barcelona (4-1-2-3) ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets; Arthur, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.
Substitutes: Cillessen, Umtiti, Semedo, Vidal, Alena, Coutinho, Malcom.
Hello and Welcome!
