Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Gareth Bale booed off at Santiago Bernabeu during El Clasico

Gareth Bale, who failed to make an impact during El Clasico on Saturday, was jeered by the home crowd as he was replaced at the hour-mark by Marco Asensio. Real Madrid lost the second consecutive match against rivals Barcelona in a span of four days.

In what was a week to forget for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid went down 3-0 in the second leg of Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday and followed it up with a 1-0 loss to Spanish reigning champions Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu three days later.

Lionel Messi’s side effectively knocked Los Blancos out of contention in both the tournaments, with Real Madrid now trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 12 points. And the Welsh professional footballer Gareth Bale bore the brunt of Bernabeu fans’ frustrations as the club failed to win a single Clasico at home since 2014.

The 29-year old Bale, who started for Real Madrid on Saturday, failed to create an impact with Ivan Rakitic scoring the only goal on the night for the visitors. In what is speculated to be his last Clasico, Bale touched the ball just 20 times, fewer than both the sides’ keepers.

Saturday’s defeat was the eighth for Santiago Solari’s side in the league this season, while it saw them suffer three home losses in a row for the first time since 2004.

Real Madrid will now be focusing their attention on Champions League, a tournament they are known to dominate, as they face Ajax in the Round of 16 Leg 2 next week. Meanwhile, Barca host Lyon the week next.