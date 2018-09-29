Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Madrid derby Live Online Screening: Real host Atletico at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Madrid derby Live Online Screening: Real Madrid had a strong start to the season despite star player Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Zinedine Zidane’s departure. However, the Champions League winners struggled against Sevilla, who defeated them 3-0 in their last La Liga fixture. With Barcelona drawing their league match against Athletic Bilbao earlier on Saturday, Julen Lopetegui’s side have a chance to go up when they face city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s side will also be hoping to move to the top for the first time this season.
Live Blog
Atletico Madrid visit the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday with a chance to overcome Real Madrid and move to the top of the league standings for the first time this season. Atletico already got the best of Real Madrid the first time the teams met this season. The Europa League champion was a 4-2 winner in extra time in the UEFA Super Cup final in August. Atletico hasn't lost in five league games at the Bernabeu, winning three and drawing the last two.
Here are the starting XI for visitors Atletico Madrid:
The team's Line-ups are out. With Isco and Marcelo recovering from injuries, this was the expected squad. Here are the Playing XI for Real Madrid:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Spanish season's first Madrid derby taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Atletico hasn't lost in five league games at the Bernabeu, winning three and drawing the last two. Can they maintain their unbeaten run at Real's home?