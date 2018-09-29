Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Madrid derby Live Online Screening: Real host Atletico at Santiago Bernabeu

Madrid Derby Live Score, Live Streaming: Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale during the warm up before the match. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Madrid derby Live Online Screening: Atletico Madrid visit the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday with a chance to overcome Real Madrid and move to the top of the league standings for the first time this season. Atletico already got the best of Real Madrid the first time the teams met this season. The Europa League champion was a 4-2 winner in extra time in the UEFA Super Cup final in August. Atletico hasn't lost in five league games at the Bernabeu, winning three and drawing the last two.