Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Madrid Derby Football Live Score: Alvaro Morata starts against former club

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Madrid Derby Football Live Score: European champions Real Madrid are all set for another enthralling battle as they take on local rivals Atletico Madrid at their home on Saturday. Both the teams are filled with star-studded players and would aim to secure all three points in order to push their respective title contentions. Atletico is placed second with 44 points, six points behind leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid, on the other hand, is placed third with 42 points.
Alvaro Morata, who recently joined Atletico from Chelsea, is likely to make his home debut. He was included in the starting line up against Real Betis, which Atletico lost 1-0. However, Atletico will miss the services of midfielder Koke. For Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois is expected to return to face his former club. The European Champions will most probably stick with the front three of Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Jr., which started against Barcelona in the first leg of Copa Del Rey semi-final.
Real Madrid XI:
Real Madrid Palying XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Reguilon, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vazquez, Vinicius, Benzema
Subs: Navas, Nacho, Mariano, Bale, Marcelo, Asensio, Ceballos
Atletico XI:
Playing XI: Oblak; Arias, Giménez, Godín; Lucas Hernández; Correa, Saúl, Thomas, Lemar; Morata, Griezmann
Subs: Adan, Filipe Luis, Juanfran, Rodrigo, Vitolo, Kalinic, Mollejo
Predictions?
Five of the last six league meetings have ended in a draw. But tonight promises to be a feisty affair as both teams will look for a win.
STAT ATTACK-
There have been 221 Madrid derby matches in all competitions, with Real winning 109 and Atletico 56.
Real have won 86 of the 161 league El Derbi Madrileño meetings, drawing 38, and Atletico have won just 39. Who will tonight? Stay tuned for all updates
Gorgeous Sight
The setting looks fabulous-
Real Madrid Arrive
The visitors have arrived at the ground as we slowly build up-
Hello and Welcome!
The Madrid derby is back this weekend as Atletico and Real resume their fierce rivalry today. With the two teams placed one above the other there is no love lost. Stay tuned for all the live updates.