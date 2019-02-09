Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Madrid Derby Football Live Score: Alvaro Morata starts against former club

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Madrid Derby Football Live Score: European champions Real Madrid are all set for another enthralling battle as they take on local rivals Atletico Madrid at their home on Saturday. Both the teams are filled with star-studded players and would aim to secure all three points in order to push their respective title contentions. Atletico is placed second with 44 points, six points behind leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid, on the other hand, is placed third with 42 points.

Alvaro Morata, who recently joined Atletico from Chelsea, is likely to make his home debut. He was included in the starting line up against Real Betis, which Atletico lost 1-0. However, Atletico will miss the services of midfielder Koke. For Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois is expected to return to face his former club. The European Champions will most probably stick with the front three of Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Jr., which started against Barcelona in the first leg of Copa Del Rey semi-final.