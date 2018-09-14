Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui against plans for US fixture

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui criticised on Friday La Liga’s plans to hold a match in the United States, saying it undermined the equality of the competition.

The league asked on Tuesday for permission from Spain’s football federation to hold Girona’s fixture against champions Barcelona in Miami on Jan. 26.

“I am not in favour of it happening,” Lopetegui told a news conference. “It does not benefit the equality of the competition. All the teams should play in the same stadiums.”

Madrid, who are joint league leaders with Barcelona, continue their campaign at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, looking for a fourth consecutive win to maintain their 100 percent record. (Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Toby Davis)

