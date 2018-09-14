Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui against plans for US fixture

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui criticised on Friday La Liga's plans to hold a match in the United States, saying it undermined the equality of the competition.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 14, 2018 8:22:31 pm
(Source: AP)
Top News

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui criticised on Friday La Liga’s plans to hold a match in the United States, saying it undermined the equality of the competition.

The league asked on Tuesday for permission from Spain’s football federation to hold Girona’s fixture against champions Barcelona in Miami on Jan. 26.

“I am not in favour of it happening,” Lopetegui told a news conference. “It does not benefit the equality of the competition. All the teams should play in the same stadiums.”

Madrid, who are joint league leaders with Barcelona, continue their campaign at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, looking for a fourth consecutive win to maintain their 100 percent record. (Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Toby Davis)

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 