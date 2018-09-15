Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez lead Barcelona 2-1 comeback win at Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring next to his teammate Samuel Umtiti. (Source: AP) FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring next to his teammate Samuel Umtiti. (Source: AP)

Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez scored in the second half to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suarez equalized for Barcelona in the 63rd minute, when Samuel Umtiti fought for a high ball in the area after a corner kick which finally fell to the striker to tap in.

Three minutes later Dembele claimed the winner from a second corner poorly defender by Sociedad. A defender headed the corner back to the center of the box with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli off his line, allowing Dembele to fire a left-footed strike through a crowd and into the open net.

It was Dembele’s third goal in the league. The France forward also scored the winner in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

Sociedad defender Artiz Elustondo opened the scoring in San Sebastian with a powerful left-footed strike to drive a ball headed back by a teammate in off the post in the 12th.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept Barcelona in the match when its attack was stalled in the first half.

Barcelona has won in all four rounds of La Liga.

