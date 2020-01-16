Messi says Ronaldo duel will last forever

Lionel Messi says his on-field duel with Cristiano Ronaldo will last forever (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi says his on-field duel with Cristiano Ronaldo will last forever (Source: Reuters)

Argentine star Lionel Messi believes that the La Liga duel between him and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘last forever’ in people’s minds despite the former Real Madrid forward’s switch to Serie A.

Speaking in an interview to DAZN, Messi agreed that it is not easy to stay at your highest level for so long. “It was a duel that will last forever because it went on for many years, and it isn’t easy to keep at your highest level for so long – especially at those two clubs we were at, which were so demanding, in Madrid and Barca, the best in the world,” said Messi, who won his sixth Ballon d’Or last year, going one ahead of the Juventus star.

“Competing head to head for so many years will be remembered forever. The sporting rivalry between us was very nice on a personal level. I think that the fans also enjoyed it, be they Madrid or Barca supporters, and those who just like football will also have enjoyed it,” he added.

During Ronaldo’s time in Madrid, Messi scored 472 goals in 476 appearances across all competitions, while the former Manchester United star Ronaldo hit 450 goals in 438 matches.

The Barcelona star went on to say that El Clasicos used to be ‘more special’ when Ronaldo was there in the Spanish capital. “When Cristiano was at Madrid, games against them were always special,” the Argentina captain said. “Real Madrid, because of what those games mean, made it much more special, but those times are behind us and things go on.”

