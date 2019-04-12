La Liga Stadiums: Girona hold a strong connection with TV series Game of Thrones

When you search for Girona on Google, it tells you that it’s a city in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region, beside the River Onyar. It further highlights the medieval architecture nature of the region with walled Old Quarter (Barri Vell) and the Roman remains of the Força Vella fortress. You get a strong idea that the town has a strong historic appeal to it based on its structure. And it comes as no surprise that the location makes for a gorgeous setting to shoot historical movies and shows. One of which is the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

A team which recorded win over Real Madrid (2-1) and two draws against Atletico Madrid in their debut La Liga season in 2017/18, is also a lovely setting for away fans to visit.

King’s Landing, Oldtown and Braavos – all these locations that appear in the series were shot in Girona. Its perfectly preserved medieval architecture has made it an ideal spot to film some of the most important scenes from several seasons of the series (attention: spoilers!), such as the legendary Great Sept of Baelor where Margaery made her walk of atonement; the Oldtown Library where Sam went to become a maester and the streets of Braavos in which Arya begged.

This has led to the city of Girona offering Game of Thrones-based tours, and if that wasn’t enough to get the fans excited, they are actually able taste a dessert from the series. One just has to pay a visit to the Rocambolesc ice cream parlour owned by Jordi Roca, who has created an ice cream inspired by the golden hand of Jaime Lannister.

These anecdotes based on battles and dragons seem to have inspired players and fans of Girona FC alike in their duels against the giants of La Liga, who in their visits to Montilivi face an almighty battle to take home points.

The stadium which can host 13,500 fans – with more to come, as an expansion is in the pipeline – play the role of the 12th man in spectacular fashion. Boosted by the presence of Cristhian Stuani, Portu, Aday Benitez and Alex Granell in their squad, Girona would be eager to extend their stay in the top flight.