Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez is the home ground of Getafe CF, a Spanish football club that plays in La Liga. Built in 1998, the stadium has gone through several extensions and now holds a capacity of little more than 17,000.

Located in the north of Getafe, the stadium has been the home ground of the team from the south of Madrid since 1998, after their previous stadium Estadio de las Margaritas was demolished in 1996. Getafe FC then moved to stadium Juan de la Cierva in the Avenida de Juan de Borbon until the Coliseum was inaugurated. The name of the stadium is in honour of former Spanish international Alfonso Pérez, who was born in the city.

Although the club playing their first game at Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez against Talavera CF on 30 August 1998, the official opening took place a few days later, on 2 September 1998, with a triangular match which saw the participation of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Feyenoord.

The stadium has seen the transformation of the Madrid club, from two promotions to the Second Division, a promotion to the Primera División, qualification for two Copa del Rey finals and reaching the quarter-final of Europa League against FC Bayern Munich in 2008.

The ground has experienced some of the most exciting moments in recent Spanish football history. On May 10, 2007, Getafe FC mounted an incredible comeback after going down 5-2 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. The club won the second leg 4-0, which saw them reach their first-ever Copa del Rey final.

Next year, Getafe experienced one of the greatest nights in the history of the club, which also turned out to be one of its most heart-breaking. After drawing 1-1 away at Bayern Munich in the first leg of Europa League, Getafe returned to the Coliseum and managed to reach the end of 90 minutes level at 1-1 despite a red card in the first half. The hosts then took a 3-1 lead in the extra time before the German giants scored twice through a Luca Toni double in the last five minutes to see themselves through on away goals. Legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn later said that in his entire career he had never felt anything like the atmosphere that night in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. “I’ve never witnessed anything quite like it,” he said.

The stadium has also hosted several friendly matches between national football teams. In May 2010, the Women’s UEFA Champions League Final was held at the Coliseum.