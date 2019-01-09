La Liga Stadiums: Barcelona’s Camp Nou is third largest football stadium in the world

The football stadium Camp Nou, which was built in 1957, is the home stadium of Spanish club FC Barcelona. With a seating capacity of 99,354, it is the largest stadium in Europe and the third largest football stadium in the World.

Other than being the home of reigning La Liga champions Barcelona FC, the stadium also hosts the Catalan team and other football events. The stadium experienced a rare, quiet match last year when Barcelona played against Las Palmas in an empty Camp Nou due to political turmoil in the region.

Camp Nou underwent major changes and expansion in 1980 in order to prepare for the 1982 FIFA World Cup. With the most number of matches being played in Barcelona, new VIP lounges, boxes, new press area, new markers, and a third tier were added to accommodate 22,150 more seats.

Even though the stadium has not gone through major changes since the 1980s, Cam Nou has hosted two European Cup/Champions League finals in 1989 and 1999, two UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup finals, four Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final games, five UEFA Super Cup final games, four Copa del Rey finals, two Copa de la Liga final games, twenty-one Supercopa de España final games, five 1982 FIFA World Cup matches including opening game, two out of four matches at the 1964 European Nations’ Cup and the football competition final at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

UEFA rated Camp Nou a five-star stadium for its services and functionalities in 1988-89 after a museum was introduced in 1984 which offered memorabilia shop, mini-pitches for training matches, and a chapel for the players. The stadium also houses the second-most visited museum in Catalonia, FC Barcelona Museum, which receives more than 1.2 million visitors per year.

In 2000, 29,102 fans voted for the stadium’s name to be kept Camp Nou instead of the proposed Estadi del FC Barcelona.