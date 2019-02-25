La Liga Stadiums: Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico Madrid’s newest home

Atletico Madrid’s newest home, in the Spanish club stands on the eastern outskirts of Madrid, is the Wanda Metropolitano, a pioneering arena that boasts some of the finest cutting-edge technology in modern construction. Atletico Madrid’s new home opened its doors in 2017 to the acclaim of being the first 100% LED stadium in Europe. Once a candidate to host the 2016 Olympics, the arena is now home to the Colchoneros.

As soon as one steps inside the stadium, the sound of 68,000 die-hard Atleti fans accompanies the breathtaking light and sound extravaganza offered. All this technology makes the Wanda Metropolitano the ideal venue for major sporting events – such as the scheduled 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final in June.

Less than two years after its inauguration, the arena has already welcomed the musical talents of Bruno Mars and Iron Maiden, as well as having hosted corporate events of major brands.

Around the stadium, one can find references to the club’s decorated history abound in the streets surrounding the arena, with the club having successfully managed to retain the essence of its iconic former home, the Vicente Calderon.

As they make their way down the Avenida Luis Aragones, named after the former player and coach, supporters are greeted by over 160 commemorative plaques that pay tribute to those who have clocked up over 100 appearances for Los Rojiblancos. The Paseo de las Leyendas celebrates the Atleti careers of the likes of Paolo Futre, Gabi, Fernando Torres and Diego Forlan.

Wanda Metropolitano is a new arena that’s befitting of one of the most dedicated and passionate fan bases in world football. This season has seen Atletico’s membership figures hit a historic high with over 123,000 members (including 57,718 season-ticket holders) on the club’s books. These loyal supporters are more than prepared to stick with their team through thick and thin in their longing to once again taste lift the league title.