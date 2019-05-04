Toggle Menu
La Liga: Sevilla stumble again, lose to Leganeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/la-liga/la-liga-sevilla-stumble-again-lose-to-leganes-5709969/

La Liga: Sevilla stumble again, lose to Leganes

Sevilla suffered its worst home loss of the season on Friday, falling 3-0 at home to Leganes in the Spanish league and stumbling again in the fight for a Champions League berth.

Leganes players celebrate after scoring against Madrid during a Spanish La Liga soccer match in Leganes, outskirts Madrid, Spain
Leganes is quietly having a solid campaign. (Source: AP)

Sevilla suffered its worst home loss of the season on Friday, falling 3-0 at home to Leganes in the Spanish league and stumbling again in the fight for a Champions League berth.

It was a second consecutive defeat and third in four games for Sevilla, which is vying with Getafe and Valencia to accompany champion Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the competition next season.

Sevilla remained in fifth, tied on points with fourth-place Getafe and three points ahead of Valencia. Getafe hosts Girona on Sunday before Valencia visits last-place Huesca.

Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite scored and had two assists for Leganes. He redirected a long pass with a subtle touch to set up Youssef En-Nesyri, who capped the counterattack with a curling shot in the eighth minute, then scored in the 20th when he used his chest to control the ball and open a firing angle around defender Jesus Navas.

Advertising

Braithwaite assisted Oscar Rodriguez to round off the rout in the 82nd minute. Navas tried to clear Rodriguez’s goal-bound shot, but it went off his leg and into the net.

Leganes, a modest club from Madrid, is quietly having a solid campaign, moving into ninth place with the win.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues 1-1 draw for Juventus against Torino
2 FC Porto to fight through Iker Casillas scare in title race finale
3 European hangover won't derail Liverpool's title bid, says Pep Guardiola