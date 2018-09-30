WATCH: Sevilla fans injured after fence collapses at Eibar

Sevilla fans were injured during La Liga match against Eibar. (Source: Reuters) Sevilla fans were injured during La Liga match against Eibar. (Source: Reuters)

Eight soccer fans were taken to hospital in Spain on Saturday after a barrier collapsed at La Liga side Eibar’s Ipurua stadium as Sevilla supporters celebrated a goal during a 3-1 win. “In the end, and pending confirmation from the emergency services, eight Sevilla supporters have been taken to Mendaro hospital. None of the injuries are serious,” said Eibar in a statement on their official Twitter account.

The barrier collapsed as dozens of travelling supporters standing behind the goal spilled on to the pitch after Ever Banega converted a penalty in the 58th minute to put Sevilla 2-0 up. Play was stopped for eight minutes while stewards and emergency services attended the supporters.

Stand just collapsed where the Sevilla fans were celebrating and pushing forward after Bamenga’s penalty goal! 😳 pic.twitter.com/AiY8l4Gx3g — @QuorumSpain (@routeonepro) 29 September 2018

In a message on Twitter, Sevilla dedicated the win to the fans affected. “Three goals and three more points in Ipurua. The victory is dedicated to our supporters who suffered today in the accident in the stand. We hope they recover soon,” said the club.

