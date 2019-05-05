Real Madrid beat Villarreal in front of sparse Bernabeu crowd

Real Madrid earned a fifth consecutive home win by beating Villarreal 3-2 in an open and entertaining game on Sunday in front of their lowest crowd for a league fixture this season.

Advertising

Madrid got off to an ideal start when Mariano Diaz netted in the second minute after teenager Brahim Diaz had chased down Santi Cazorla but Villarreal hit back in the 11th when Gerard Moreno slammed the ball inside the near post from outside the area after Real midfielder Casemiro was dispossessed.

Madrid, got themselves back in front shortly before halftime when defender Jesus Vallejo stuck the ball into an empty net after a deflected shot from Marcelo, while Mariano struck again early in the second half to stretch his side’s advantage.

Villarreal continued to threaten and after they missed several chances Jaume Costa pulled a goal back in stoppage time, while defender Xavier Quintilla had an opportunity to level in the final seconds of the game but missed the target.

Advertising

As a disappointing season for Madrid winds to a close, the encounter at the Bernabeu was played in front of only 46,294 fans, in a stadium that holds over 80,000.

Madrid are third in the standings on 68 points after 36 games and still have an outside chance of catching second-placed Atletico Madrid who have 74 after losing at Espanyol on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona have 83 points after losing 2-0 at Celta Vigo.

Getafe close in on Champions League place after seeing off Girona

Getafe edged closer towards qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 La Liga win at home to struggling Girona on Sunday thanks to goals from strikers Jorge Molina and Angel Rodriguez in either half.

The victory allowed the unfashionable Madrid club to tighten their grip on the coveted fourth spot in the table by moving on to 58 points after 36 games, three points clear of nearest challengers Sevilla, who lost to Leganes on Friday.

They are six points ahead of sixth-placed Valencia, who visit Huesca later on Sunday.

Getafe broke the deadlock in the 16th minute after a misplaced pass from Girona defender Bernardo invited a counterattack from the home side and 37-year-old Molina fired into the bottom corner to score his 14th goal of the season.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas had to watch the game from the stands as he was serving a touchline ban for insulting the referee in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Real Sociedad which had threatened to derail their hopes of making the top four.

Girona’s Borja Garcia was sent off in the second half for dissent and Getafe made the most of their numerical advantage when substitute Angel Rodriguez doubled their lead in the 77th minute, holding off two defenders before arrowing his finish into the net.