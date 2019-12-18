La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score: El Clasico is being played at the Camp Nou. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score: El Clasico is being played at the Camp Nou. (Source: Reuters)

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Football Score Streaming: This season’s first El Clasico was rescheduled from October 26 due to political unrest in Spain’s Catalonia region, and the stakes have only risen since then, politically and for the two teams. Despite the situation remaining calm for a significant period now, an estimated 25,000 protesters are still expected to gather outside Barcelona’s Camp Nou on matchday, seeking a dialogue between Spanish and Catalan authorities, and on the pitch, the winner of the clash will lead the La Liga points table.

With the same number of points in an equal number of matches, the clash between Spanish powerhouse clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, could be crucial to deciding who will win the title.

When is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona is on Wednesday night, December 18, 2019.

Where is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Which channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be broadcast on television in India.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Where do I live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be live streamed on the official Facebook page of La Liga in India.

